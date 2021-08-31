United boss not satisfied by Blades’ efforts in goalless draw at Kenilworth Road

Town chief Nathan Jones with opposite number Slavisa Jokanovic

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic wasn’t satisfied with his side’s performance during their 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Despite having almost 70 per cent possession throughout the game, the Blades, relegated from the Premier League last term, barely threatened Simon Sluga’s goal with just the one shot on target, a weak effort from second half substitute Luke Freeman.

It meant the expensively assembled visitors are still searching for a first league victory of the campaign, as Jokanovic, who has since signed Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane on a season-long loan, said: “I can’t be satisfied, we didn’t show enough quality.

“We were without enough energy and at the end of the game I did not have the sensation that we were close to winning the game.

“We tried but without the quality and the energy it wasn’t easy for us.

“In general, it has not been a positive start to the season.

“It’s not a question about shape or formation, it’s about how to play football, it’s about intent.

“We changed at half time because Luton were playing lots of long balls, so we made the decision to play one more offensive player up to make more damage. “But it didn’t work especially good and, without the basics, it was too complicated to create the positive things and get closer to winning the game.

“A lot of these players have played Premier League football but you cannot be scared about the game. You cannot lose the game before you start. We need personalities.