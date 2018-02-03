Keeper Head the star in AFC’s win at Hayes

Southern League Division East: Hayes & Yeading United 0 AFC Dunstable 2

An inspired first half performance by goalkeeper Jamie Head laid the foundation for AFC Dunstable’s superb 2-0 win over one of their promotion rivals on Saturday.

The visiting stopper was called into action early on, making a one-handed reflex stop, and then a fantastic double save on 16 minutes.

AFC were finding it hard to make any inroads into the Hayes back-line, but slowly they started to force some corners.

From one of these set-pieces, the visitors took the lead after 22 minutes.

The ball was cleared to Bill Morgan, whose overhead kick found BJ Christie and although his first effort was blocked on the line, he made no mistake from the rebound.

This didn’t seem to concern Hayes too much though as Head was forced to make another couple of saves to preserve the lead.

The second period looked like it was going to follow in the same vein as the first, Head soon called into action again.

With the wind at their backs though, AFC finally started to settle down, as Christie was denied on the hour mark.

Head was still being kept busy at the other end, earning his star man tag when he pushed away another effort.

With the game on a knife-edge, Christie got his second with 10 minutes remaining, a neat passing interchange between Christian Tavernier and Jermaine Hall saw Hall slip in Christie who held off his marker to slot home.

The result saw Steve Heath’s side stay third, seven points clear of Hayes now and this afternoon, they visit leaders AFC Rushden & Diamonds.