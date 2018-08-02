Lobjoit catches the eye in Green victory

Crawley Green picked up an impressive 4-1 win over Langford in a pre-season friendly at Venue 360 on Saturday.

After the visitors threatened early on, Green went close through Billy Lobjoit, as he was tackled just before shooting, Aaron Morgan’s follow up effort blocked.

Lobjoit thought he had opened the scoring on 10 minutes, but it was disallowed, while Crawley again pressed, Lobjoit finding Danny Watson who headed over the top.

Langford made them pay for missed chances, taking the lead on 23 minutes, but Crawley were level instantly, Lobjoit on target to make it 1-1.

Lobjoit was denied by a fantastic save, while Tyler Ingham missed the target as the scores were level at the break.

In the second period, Green were ahead, as Lobjoit beat his man and placed the ball in the bottom corner.

Midway through the half, Green had a third, Mark Bunker netting and with four minutes to go, Steven Redmond finished the scoring.

The club have also confirmed Michael Moss has joined them for the season.

Crawley begin their SSML Premier Division campaign this weekend when they travel to Oxhey Jets on Saturday and then visit Leighton Town on Tuesday night.