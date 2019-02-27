Luton Ladies beat Dons to finally end long winless run

Luton Town Ladies picked up their first FA Women’s National League Division One South East victory since September 30 as they won 4-1 at AFC Wimbledon on Sunday.

The Hatters went into the game having taken two points from a possible 21, scoring just once in that time, but buoyed by a 0-0 draw at Enfield Town Ladies in midweek.

However, with Leyah Maddox in for her second debut for Town, the visitors were off the mark early on when Zara Carroll’s long range free kick beat the out-of-position keeper.

Maddox had her return cut short by injury, replaced by Remii Bains, also making her comeback.

Ten minutes later, Dionne Manning doubled Luton’s lead as she collected Carroll’s pass and rounded the keeper before finishing well.

Wimbledon started to find their feet but Town keeper Kezia Hassall made some important saves.

Just before the break, Bains added a third after some good work for Manning allowed her to fire home from distance.

In the second half AFC had a flurry of chances but again Hassall was in fine form, until eventually beaten, when a cross was tapped in at the back post by Katie Stanley.

Luton didn’t let their hosts build on the momentum though, Jess McKay driving into the area and smashing in Town’s fourth.

Although still bottom, Luton are now just two points behind Denham United and host third bottom Stevenage this weekend.

An enthused Town manager Nikki Baker said: “We are delighted to get four points from two games against two sides in the top half of the table.

“We have had a ridiculous list of injury, illnesses and unavailability but the players have really stepped up.

“We have three huge games coming up now in the next few weeks where we need to try and move up the table.”