26 academy starlets officially sign new deals with Luton Town
Hatters youngsters agree contracts
Luton Town have confirmed that 26 of their academy players have officially put pen to paper during the week to extend their respective stays at Kenilworth Road.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has taken until now for the youngsters and their families to get the chance to have their photo taken in the club's trophy room and sign their new deals.
A list of those who are now contracted to the club is below.
First year scholars: Jack Bateson, Sam Bentley, Jake Burger, Oliver Hemlin, Archie Heron, Oliver Lynch, Rio Martucci, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Darcy Moffat, Zack Nelson, Josh Odell-Bature, Jacob Pinnington.
Second year scholars: Josh Allen, Eddie Corbit, Jacob Cowler, Josh Swan, Ben Tompkins, Adam Wedd.
Professional Development contracts: TQ Addy, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jameson Horlick, Avan Jones, Tra Lucas, Ed McJannet, Callum Nicolson, Casey Pettit.