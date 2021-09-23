Adebayo backs Cornick to score 'loads of goals' for Luton this season after Swansea miss

Harry Cornick saw this shot cannon back off the post

Striker Elijah Adebayo has backed team-mate Harry Cornick to score ‘loads of goals’ for the Hatters this season after what proved a costly miss during the 3-3 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

With an hour gone, and Town 3-0 to the good, a powerful run on the left by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu saw him keep the ball in before finding Adebayo, who rather than go for goal himself, unselfishly played in Cornick.

The Luton attacker, who has two goals to his name already this term, although none in his last six outings, had only keeper Ben Hamer to beat, but as he had done in the last home match against Sheffield United, could only fire against the woodwork as the chance went begging.

In Cornick’s defence, Town should have still been able to hold on to a three goal lead with half an hour to go, as speaking about the ex-Bournemouth winger, Adebayo said: “Harry’s had a great start to the season and he is confident lad.

"Like I said to him, the same thing Cameron (Jerome) says to me, or Hylts (Danny Hylton) says to me, is you get a chance, miss it, get another chance, that’s literally how football works.

"Sometimes if you don’t get another chance then you might have to wait until the next game, but he knows that already.

"We have trust in Harry that he’s going to score loads of goals this season for us, you can tell, he’s confident.

"I know what I’m going to get from him, he knows what he’s going to get from me, so it’s just about those fine margins of putting those chances away.

"I’m sure next time he gets in that position he’s going to score, I have the utmost belief that he’s going to score, so not a problem.”

Adebayo had already notched twice in the first half, before himself missing a one-on-one when racing through to Gabe Osho's clearance, only to prod wide of the target.

With a first treble in the Championship beckoning, he had no regrets about opting to pass to Cornick rather than go for goal himself, adding: "I think there’s a time and a place to be selfish.

"Yes we are 3-0 up, yes I am on a hat-trick, but I’ve always said that if someone’s in a better position than me to score, it’s about the team at the end of the day.

"Obviously it’s great for me to get a hat-trick, but if he scores that’s 4-0, the game finished, buried.