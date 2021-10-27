Allen and Matthews-Lewis find the net for Luton U18s but Dons run out winners

Jacob Cowler saved a penalty for Luton U18s on Saturday

Luton Town U18s suffered only a second EFL Youth Alliance defeat of the season on Saturday as they were beaten 3-2 by AFC Wimbledon.

The hosts went in front after just seven minutes, before Town levelled on 35 minutes when they were awarded a penalty which striker Josh Allen converted.

AFC retook the lead on the stroke of half time, as they had a spotkick of their own on the hour mark, only for Hatters keeper Jacob Cowler to dive to his left and save.

The young stopper couldn't prevent the Dons going 3-1 ahead moments later, as :Luton did pull one back on 63 minutes when Archie Heron's corner was smashed into the net by sub Millar Matthews-Lewis, but despite a frantic finish, Town couldn't find an equaliser.

Hatters: Jacob Cowler, Josh Swan (C), Jack Bateson, Adam Wedd, Johnson, Oliver Hemlin, Archie Heron (Jacob Pinnington 82), Jake Burger, Zack Nelson (Oliver Lynch 60), Darcy Moffat (Millar Matthews-Lewis 60), Josh Allen.