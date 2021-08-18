Barnsley boss felt his side weren't clincal enough against Luton

Tom Lockyer clears the danger against Barnsley in Luton's 1-0 victory

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp felt his side weren’t clinical enough during their 1-0 defeat to Luton at Oakwell last night.

Although the hosts had 70 per cent possession in the contest and 10 shots at the Hatters goal, they only managed three on target, one less than the visitors, with Town keeper Simon Sluga only called into serious action twice throughout the evening, well protected by his defenders, who blocked almost everything that came their way.

Schopp said: “It’s very disappointing because we invested a lot, the problem is we know how it works in this league when you’re 1-0 down so early in the game.

“It’s all about breaking the defending line of the opponent and we’re fighting in the last line.

“We still created some opportunities; the problem is that we’re not that clinical in the final third and we have to improve.

“We always do everything to get through and the guys are always ready to give all what they have in the legs.

"It’s not about that; it’s small things we have to improve.”

Former Luton attacker Cauley Woodrow felt it was always going to be a difficult proposition once the Tykes fell behind to Amari'i Bell's opener with just four minutes on the clock, adding: “Luton scored early, so we knew it would be tough to get back into the game, especially against a team like them because they’re a tough team to play against.

“They sit off the ball and make it hard to get through them.

“Unfortunately, the chance at the end didn’t fall right and didn’t go in.

“We had a couple of half-chances, nothing really clear-cut. Callum (Styles) had a good shot in the first half that was saved, Callum (Brittain) crossed one for Devante (Cole) who just couldn’t get there and Stylesy had one that dropped a little bit high on the volley.