Beds Police confirm they have held a voluntary interview following an allegation of racism during Luton Town's clash with Swansea

Luton Town were at home to Swansea City on Saturday

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed that a man has come forward to be interviewed voluntarily after Swansea City's on-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams claimed he was racially abused by a Luton Town supporter during Saturday's 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road.

An official report was filed with referee Tony Harrington and Bedfordshire Police at full time by the Welsh side, who released a statement on Saturday saying: "Towards the end of today’s Championship fixture against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, an allegation of racial abuse was made over comments towards Swansea City’s Rhys Williams from a home spectator.

"Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life."

After being contacted by the Luton News for an update on the case, Beds Police issued this statement: “A man has been interviewed voluntarily in connection with the incident and the investigation is on-going.”

Following the alleged incident, Luton Town said on their official website: "Luton Town abhors racism and with our stadium situated in one of the most racially and culturally diverse areas of the country, we are proud of our historical record in fighting it.

"The Club has, and always will have, a zero tolerance policy on discrimination of any kind. It is not acceptable towards anyone in football or wider society, either online or in person, and we will continue to work with the Police with their enquiries in this matter.