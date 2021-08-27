Boss Jones backing Luton Town to quickly get campaign back on track

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones

Four games into the season and going into Saturday's big home date with struggling Sheffield United (ko 3pm), the Hatters are handily placed in 11th in the table, with two wins and two defeats to their name.

It just so happens that one of those losses was that 5-0 Kenilworth Road humbling at the hands of the Blues last weekend.

But a philosophical Jones is confident that result will be little more than a blip, and that when you are competing in a league as strong as the Championship is, then these kind of results can happen.

Luton will be determined to right the wrongs of last weekend when they entertain the winless and second-from-bottom Blades on Saturday (ko 3pm), and Jones believes his players are more than capable of doing just that.

"It is not a disastrous start by any means, just the manner of the last defeat has got everyone twitching a little bit," said the Hatters boss.

"We didn’t get carried away when we were comfortable against Peterborough, we didn’t get too down when we lost to West Brom, and we didn’t get too high when we had a wonderful win away (at Barnsley).

"This is the Championship and until everything irons out after 10 games, then you won’t get a clear picture.

"It is one of those things, part and parcel of being a manager and being a Championship football club."

Jones is also keen to point out that his team is still a work in progress following the summer recruitment, and that some players are still finding their feet at this level.

"We brought in a lot of youth and athleticism and they have to learn certain things," he said.

"There will be an element of transition in terms of our squad but what we hope to evolve into is something that is very, very potent.

"Along the way we are going to have certain pit stops and tough times to overcome but we have to overcome those because no one's trajectory has been on a upwards curve constantly.

"We have to make sure we’re not effected by these things.