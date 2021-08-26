Boss Jones calls on Hatters 'to bounce back' from Blues battering

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones

After a fairly encouraging start to the new Sky Bet Championship campaign, the Hatters were handed a rude reminder of how strong the division as they were dismantled by the Blues.

Luton have had a free week on the training pitch to try and iron out the issues that caused the collapse, and Jones is maintaining a positive frame of mind ahead of this Saturday's home date with Sheffield United.

“We have to bounce back," declared Jones. "We can panic, worry and fear but that is not us.

"We don’t often have real adverse results, that was one last week and it came at the end of a big week with two away games.

"We had one similar to that at Swansea, Leeds, and then against Reading.

“It can happen in the Championship and there is enough quality in the Championship to punish you when you are not at it, and we weren’t at it.