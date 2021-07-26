Boss Jones says Luton Town recruitment is complete - unless 'something special' crops up

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones (Picture: Liam Smith)

The Luton Town boss was talking after Saturday's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Portsmouth, which saw the Hatters perform well despite the fact they were missing nine players.

And Jones suggested that last week's re-signing of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will be the final deal done at Kenilworth Road this summer - although he did leave the door ajar for perhaps one more new face.

"Unless something special comes up, we won't add to the squad," said the Hatters boss when asked if the fans can expect any more signings ahead of the season opener against Peterborough United on August 7.

"We are very settled, we have got good numbers, and it is about getting everyone back and fit, and getting everyone ready.

"Then, if something that really improves us becomes available, then there is probably the scope to go and do that.

"But it is about getting a settled squad and finalising your 23, 24 or 25, and then seeing where we are from there.