Bradley and Berry start as Luton make five changes for Robins clash

Sonny Bradley makes his first start of the season for Luton this evening

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has made five changes for this evening's Championship clash at Bristol City.

Goalscoring hero Luke Berry, who netted twice in the thrilling 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday was in for his first start of the season, joined by club captain Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell and Henri Lansbury, against his former club.

With Allan Campbell and Dan Potts out injured, Kal Naismith, Gabe Osho and Carlos Mendes Gomes dropped to the bench, where they were joined by Danny Hylton for the first time since March.

For the hosts, ex-Hatters Chris Martin took his place upfront alongside Andreas Weimann, with former Town midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on the bench.

Robins: Dan Bentley ©, Rob Atkinson, Matty James, Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann, Cameron Pring, Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner, Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo.

Subs not used: Max O'Leary, Jay Dasilva, Andy King, Tyreeq Bakinson, Antoine Semenyo, Nahki Wells, Kasey Palmer.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley (C), Henri Lansbury, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome.