Bradley left 'drained' by Covid but Burke back in training once more

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that club captain Sonny Bradley has been missing from the start of the season after suffering with the after effects of Covid.

The 29-year-old was absent from both the weekend's 3-0 win over Peterborough United and Town's penalty shoot-out defeat to League Two Stevenage after catching the virus which will also keep him out of Saturday's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Wales international Tom Lockyer could be included following his run-out against Boro in midweek, while there was better news for summer signing Reece Burke who has also not featured yet following his arrival from Hull City.

Jones said: "Reece is closer than Sonny.

"Sonny is recovering, he has been a bit drained, so we have to be very careful bringing him back.

"He had Covid and he was struggling with it.