Bree: Competition at Luton is through the roof due to Town's summer signings

James Bree sends over a cross during Town's pre-season victory at Hitchin

Town defender James Bree insists the standard of training has been driven up due to the increased competition for places at Kenilworth Road this term.

With boss Nathan Jones adding eight players over the summer, bringing in the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes, Allan Campbell and Fred Onyedinma to bolster a squad that finished half way up the Championship last season, it has led some high quality sessions at the Brache.

Bree himself faces a battle on the right hand side of defence, with Peter Kioso having impressed during loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town, while it will be the same for left back Dan Potts, when Amari'i Bell returns from Gold Cup duty with Jamaica.

The former Barnsley and Aston Villa player, who has bagged two goals in pre-season so far, as Town have won all four matches, scoring 19 goals in the process, said: “That’s been the big thing this year coming into training.

“They’ve got the deals done nice and early, the standard of training has gone up and everyone is pushing for a place.

“The competition has gone through the roof and I think that’s only put the standard and quality of training up.

“If we keep doing that and pushing each other, everyone’s going to play this year, everyone’s got a part to play and I think it’s just going to help us in the long run.

“All the signings that have come in have really impressed me.

“It’s hard sometimes in pre-season as it’s a lot of running, but we have been doing a lot of football.

“These games (friendlies) are more for fitness, quality-wise, but everyone’s come out of them really well.

“With the scorelines I think you can tell what potential the team has got this season.

“If everyone performs like they have been doing, I think we can do really well.”

With the Hatters ending 12th in the second tier last term, boss Jones has spoken of his desire to improve even further going into the new campaign.

Bree believes that could well be the case, adding: “I’m confident, I think 12th is a decent finish for us last year.

“Some people outside said that we over-achieved, but inside the camp, I don’t think anyone thought that.

“We all know the quality we’ve got here and the only way is up for this team, especially now we’ve brought in some young, hungry players.