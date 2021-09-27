Cherries boss Parker relieved his Bournemouth side held on against Luton

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker felt there was an element of relief that his side held on for a 2-1 victory against Luton on Saturday.

Despite a bright start by the visitors at the Vitality Stadium, Elijah Adebayo wasting one glorious chance from close range, the Cherries then made their extra quality show as Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke netted to make it 2-0 with 31 minutes gone.

Although most in the ground expected the Cherries to go on and increase their tally after the break, a spirited Hatters came out fighting, as Lloyd Kelly put through his own net midway through to halve the deficit.

Town might have even snatched a winner, Mark Travers saving from Kal Naismith twice and Adebayo putting another decent chance wide, as when asked if he was relieved to pick up the points, Parker told the Bournemouth Echo: "Yes, there’s definitely an element of that.

"They made us fight in the second half.

"First half I thought we were fantastic, really good. We weathered it a little bit early on, they came out the traps, which I think we knew.

"They're a difficult team to face and I think they’ve proven that this season in terms of the results they’ve got.

"They put you under pressure, and they're right up there in terms of goals scored and goals created.

"Two-nil in front at half-time and pretty comfortable, we probably could’ve had another couple, but second half the game changes, the dynamics of the game, they’ve got not a lot to lose.

"They put the ball in the right areas and we have to show a different side to us.

"I think it’s fair to say we want to improve in those moments, certainly.

"We want to control the game a little bit better in terms of with the ball and try and assert ourselves back into the game and get some control in those moments.

"We didn’t manage to do that and at that point, when you soon realise that, it’s about character.

"It’s about mentality, it’s about nous, it’s about defending your goal and doing the real basics at a world class level and I felt we did that.