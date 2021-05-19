City boss McCarthy thrilled to bring in Luton striker Collins

Striker James Collins has joined Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy believes the addition of Luton striker James Collins will be a 'really good signing' for the club.

The Bluebirds swooped for the 30-year-old after he turned down a new contract with the Hatters, opting to move to Wales and sign for the manager who gave him his international debut for the Republic of Ireland in 2019, scoring on his debut against Bulgaria.

Speaking to Cardiff City TV, McCarthy said: "It's a really good signing for us.

"He's been on an upward trajectory all his career, going from the lower leagues to the Championship and he's kept scoring goals.

"I like when they've come up the hard way, coming through the school of hard knocks to keep progressing and getting to a higher standard.

"He's ended up an international footballer through all of that and that's due to his hard work, diligence and ability to score goals.

"He's got a great scoring record. He's durable, he's tough and he'll be one of us. I'm delighted to have him."

Collins himself added: "I'm absolutely delighted.

"To be here today to sign for this great Club is a real honour and I can't wait to get going.

"I'm an honest player and I'll always work hard for the team.

"I like to link up play and I like to think my main attribute is scoring goals.