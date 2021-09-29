Clark determined to claim Sky Blues win as he wants Town to begin climbing the table

Town midfielder Jordan Clark - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark knows his side need to begin putting wins on the board to make sure they are climbing the table again, starting with tonight’s home game against Coventry City.

The Hatters lost their four match unbeaten run on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, although with those four fixtures all ending in draws, it means that Town haven't actually registered a victory in six, since the 1-0 win at Barnsley on August 17.

They have dropped to 17th in the Championship the table and are now six points away from the play-off places and just four above the relegation zone, which isn't a position Clark wants to be in.

He said: “It sounds good when you say you’re unbeaten, but we only picked up four points, so it’s not what we wanted, especially with the performances we put in, as I thought we deserved more.

"Two home games now, we need to get as many wins as we can, as we want to be climbing up the table and aiming towards the play-offs, so it’s a massive game for us.”

The Sky Blues are the division’s surprise package so far as after finishing 16th last term, have won six of their opening nine matches to sit third in the table.

Home form has been the main reason Mark Robins’ side are doing so well, with five victories from five, as Clark, who spent two months with the City chief when he was in charge of Barnsley back in 2011, continued: “They’re flying, I know the manager, he's a good manager and they've got the confidence behind them at the minute and doing really well.

"We know it will be a tough game, every game’s tough in this league, but we know we’re a good side.

"We’ve just got to believe in ourselves a little bit more, play like we did second half (against Bournemouth) and I’m sure we’ll beat anyone on our day.”

Although Town have shown their ability to come back from a goal down this term, even two when nicking a point at Blackburn, they weren't quite able to do so at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Clark doesn’t want it to become a habit either, adding: “The Blackburn game and then the Bristol City game, we know we’ve got that.

"We’ve got the character but we don't want to be having to do that.

"It’s good to do that as we know we’re a fit, strong side, we can go to the end.

"We’ve got good character, we’ve got great lads who can come off the bench, the game-changers will make an impact, but we know we can’t concede two goals, three goals every game to come back.

"You can’t do it in this league, it’s a tough, tough league.