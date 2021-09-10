Clark returns to training after sickening Baggies collision as Luton are almost at full strength for Rovers trip

Jordan Clark in action for Luton at West Bromwich Albion

Town midfielder Jordan Clark could be available for the trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow after recovering from the cracked bone suffered during his sickening collision with West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnston recently.

The 27-year-old was laid out by the Baggies stopper in the second half at the Hawthorns last month, requiring lengthy on-field treatment before going to hospital and then being allowed home in the evening.

Concussion protocols kept him out of the fixtures against Barnsley and Birmingham City, but he also missed Town's 0-0 draw with Sheffield United as well, with boss Nathan Jones going as far to say the impact was so severe it could have killed his player.

However, Clark is thankfully now in training once more and might be in the squad this weekend, as Jones said: “Jordan Clark is back, we’ve got to be careful because it wasn’t a concussion, he actually cracked a bone, the impact was so severe that he cracked a bone.

“We had to wait for that to heal, but he’s come back in and he’s been exactly like he’s been normally.”

Jones also confirmed that Dan Potts and Henri Lansbury were back at the Brache, as is striker Cameron Jerome, with the manager expecting to have increased options available to him for the clash at Ewood Park.

He added: “We have the majority of our squad back now, so we have been able to have two good weeks of training.

“Some of them had a game (against Crystal Palace) in between to add minutes so we are now in a better position than we were going into the international break.

“Not quite everyone (is back), we have picked up little knocks over the international break but all the ones who were out prior to it are back.

“We have options everywhere now. One or two who have knocks but there is cover there and hopefully they won’t be too long.

“As is the case when you train, sometimes you pick up little things, but we have real good defensive options, two in every position so we’re a lot stronger.