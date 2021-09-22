Confident Adebayo had no doubts when stepping up to the spot against Swansea

Elijah Adebayo hammers home from the spot on Saturday

Town striker Elijah Adebayo has revealed his confident penalty-taking method in training is paying off after he converted Luton's first spot-kick of the season with real aplomb during Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Swansea City.

The chance arose once fellow attacker Harry Cornick had been tripped in the box by Kyle Naughton after robbing the defender of possession as referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot.

Luton were already leading thanks to Luke Berry’s flying volley, but Adebayo made no mistake, confidently dispatching his effort beyond Ben Hamer who had gone the right way.

It was the second penalty that the forward has scored for the Hatters since arriving from Walsall in January, and afterwards he spoke of just how he prepares for such an eventuality against the trio of Hatters' keepers at the Brache.

He said: “I practice penalties every day.

“I tell the goalkeeper where I’m going and if he’s going to save it, he’s going to save it, but they never really get close to it.

“So when I do it on a match day, I know already that he’s not going to save it.

“I’m going to say nine times out of 10 the goalkeeper never saves it and it goes in.

“All three of them, H (Harry Isted), Sheasy (James Shea) and Slugs (Simon Sluga), I say ‘I’m going to tell you where I’m going, lets see if you can save it.’

“Nine times out of 10 it goes in, they can’t save it.”

Although Adebayo hadn’t scored since the opening day of the campaign when Town saw off Peterborough United 3-0, a run of five matches going into the contest, it hadn’t affected him too much, as he continued: “Yes and no, I always believe that you get chances, you’re always going to get chances, next one’s going to come and it’s just about taking it.

“You can’t get too down about not getting them.

"Sometimes you might go through a game and might not get a chance, someone else might get a chance and you hope they take it.

“I just know that for me, when I do get a chance, if I miss it, I’m going to get another and I’ll put that one away.

“So it’s never something that really weighs on my mind, but I’m delighted with two goals.

“I would have probably rather scored one and we win 1-0, as three points is the main thing at the end of the day.”

Adebayo had a glorious opportunity to complete his hat-trick inside the first half when racing on to Gabe Osho’s clearance only to miss the target with just Hamer to beat.

He then might have gone for goal again midway through the second period, but teed up team-mate Harry Cornick instrad, who hit the post from close range, Swansea taking full advantage to score three times and earn a point.

Adebayo added: “It was a chance that I missed, but then I think I’m going to get another one.

"Then in the second half, I’m thinking to myself, 'do I pass this ball to Harry?'