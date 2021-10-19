Cornick 2.0 is looking to beat his goals target this season following Lions brace

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick after making it 2-0 to Luton on Saturday

Luton attacker Harry Cornick is confident the new version of himself is well on course to beat his target for goals this term.

After a tough campaign personally in which he struggled in the final third, scoring just once in 43 appearances, the former Bournemouth winger looks a different player this season, breaking his duck early, on the opening day 3-0 victory over Peterborough in fact.

He has since gone on make it six in 12 outings so far, with doubles in two of his last three games, including a clinical brace at Millwall on Saturday, further showing the confidence flowing through his veins at the moment.

On the difference between this year and last, Cornick said: “The sports scientist Jaz (Jared Roberts-Smith) is always coming up to me and saying Cornick 2.0, so it’s a new year, a new me.

“He keeps saying this, it’s working so far, hopefully I keep this up for the whole season and get to my target of goals which would be nice.”

When asked just what that magic number was, the forward continued: “I keep that to myself as I know if I say it I’ll put too much pressure on myself, but I've got a target I want to hit, hopefully I’ll go way past that this season.

“My target last year was 10 and I got one, so I didn't really do too well last year, but this year has gone a bit better.

"I've just got to keep it up, keep the confidence going and anything to help the team as we’re on fire at the minute.

"We go to Derby on Tuesday with great confidence and we know what we're about now, we know we’re a great team and who knows.”

The new Cornick has certainly showing a greater level of composure in front of goal, as his opener at the Den on Saturday was a magnificent first time finish, arrowing into the top corner from Jordan Clark’s pass, a strike that Nathan Jones labelled afterwards as top drawer.

The former Bournemouth winger said: “I’m delighted with it, it reminded me a bit of the one against Leeds, top corner.

"I think a year ago today I would have missed one like that, but the confidence is flying at the minute so hopefully they keep hitting the back of the net.”

The second then arrived with Clark the creator again, taking Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s ball and sliding in the attacker to this time shoot low beyond home keeper Bartoz Bialoskwi.

Cornick said: “Those are the ones I usually struggle with, going through one on one and knowing it’s just me v the keeper.

"I used to overthink them and try to think 'where shall I put it, what shall I do?'

"I’ve been working a lot with Chris Cohen in the international break on my finishing and my one v ones and today it’s come out and I've shown what I can do.”

When asked about Clark’s input in both goals, the attacker said; “His second was a lot better, I think his first one was more of a touch tackle, but we’ll give him the credit for two assists.

"He was brilliant, running in, and getting on the ball and sliding me in, so two assists for him and thank you to him for getting me two goals.”

Meanwhile, the 2-0 victory saw Luton make it three games without defeat as they earned a first triumph at Millwall since May 1999.

They needed a late Simon Sluga penalty save to keep a third successive clean sheet too, as Cornick was quick to praise the defence, adding: "It's a tough place to come to, it’s a horrible place to come to, the fans get right on you and they play a type of player which is hard to defend against.

"Everyone today was unbelievable, they brought (Matt) Smith on for the last 20 minutes, lumping it into the box and the back three centre backs won about 50 headers, James Bree won all the headers, Sluga saves a penalty, so we kept a clean sheet away from home at this place.