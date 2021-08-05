Cornick becoming a leader for Luton as he makes sure new signings buy into the Hatters' philosophy

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Town attacker Harry Cornick is determined to ensure that the Hatters retain their identity both on and off the pitch this season.

A summer of fairly hefty surgery to the playing personnel has seen some big hitters like James Collins, Matty Pearson and George Moncur all move on, while Kazenga LuaLua and Martin Carnie also departed as well.

Eight new faces have come in, as boss Nathan Jones was clearly keen to improve the quality available to him this term, signing Carlos Mendes Gomes from Morecambe, experienced midfielder Henri Lansbury, plus Fred Onyedinma and Allan Campbell to name just four of the new additions.

Having signed for the club back in August 2017, Cornick, 26, is now one of the longest serving players at Kenilworth Road, behind only Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Dan Potts, Danny Hylton, Glen Rea and James Shea for length of service.

With 169 appearances under his belt too, then the former Bournemouth winger admits he has tried to take on more of a leading role around the club, saying: “I try my best to be a leader, we’ve got a lot of players who’ve come in and like Kal Naismith, Cameron Jerome, they’re players that have got so much experience that they come in and they've stepped up to be leaders straight away.

“As a long serving member of the squad, it’s important I just make sure they know what we’re like as a team, what we’re like with the fans, what we’re like with everyone and how we act around the club, the training pitch.

“I think that’s huge for us as if we lose that, we lose what we’re like as a team and we won’t do as well.

“We’ve got to stay fit and keep working hard as I think that’s our best attribute really as a side.

"We’re all energetic, all powerful, all athletic, if we don’t have that then we’re not going to be a great side.”

Although keen to make sure the club maintains the kind of spirit that has seen then climb from League Two to the Championship and then retain their status since he arrived, Cornick has been extremely impressed by the level of player brought in by Town's recruitment staff.

The forward added: “We’ve made some really, really good signings.

"There’s a lot of new, young, hungry players in the squad which can only spur the lads who are already here.

"We need to show them how we play as a team, how we work, what we’re like around the club to make sure they buy into the philosophy of the club, that’s been huge.

"But the players who have been brought in are talented, they really are.

"They’ve come in, there’s a lot of good attacking players, Carlos, Fred, just to name a few, those two have been unbelievable.