Cornick hopes 'character' Mpanzu stays with Luton for a 'lot longer'

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton attacker Harry Cornick was thrilled to see that team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is staying at the club after signing a new contract recently.

The long-serving 27-year-old finally put pen to paper to remain at Kenilworth Road after a summer of uncertainty in which it looked like his near eight year stint with the Hatters might be coming to an end.

However, he agreed fresh terms to extend his stay last month and has featured in the last two pre-season matches against Portsmouth and Brighton, as the former West Ham youngster is now closing on on 300 appearances in a Town shirt.

Cornick, who has now been with the Hatters for four years himself, said: "It’s great, it’s great for the club, it’s great for the people around the club as well as he’s such a character.

"It’s huge as he puts a smile on everyone’s faces at the training ground as even after a win, or if you lose, he comes in and he’s the same every day, which is huge for everyone.