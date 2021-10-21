Cornick looking to achieve 'something special' and reach the Premier League with Luton

Harry Cornick celebrates Luton's late leveller at Derby County on Tuesday night

Attacker Harry Cornick sees no reason why his Luton can’t make the Championship play-offs this season.

After Tuesday night's 2-2 draw against Derby County, the Hatters were sitting ninth in the table, just three points away from the top six following Huddersfield's goalless draw with Birmingham City on Wednesday evening.

Having seen Barnsley as the surprise package of the second tier last term and make it into the play-offs, then Cornick believes Town could do just that this time round.

He said: “Hopefully we’ll take Luton there (Premier League) this year, hopefully we’ll keep getting wins and who knows.

“We’ve got a great squad this year, if you see Barnsley last year, they can get to the play-offs and have a crack at it, so I don’t see why we can’t do that this year.”

One of the reasons why Cornick thought that Luton have a chance of making the top flight was the squad in place at Kenilworth Road now which, despite his run of four goals in fourgames, is keeping him on his toes.

He continued: “We’ve got great competition in the team now.

"We left out three players (on Saturday) that were in the squad that travelled that didn’t make the bench, which at the start of the year you wouldn’t have thought that.

“But we’ve got so many good players here that I know for a fact that if I don’t perform I’ve got people like Fred (Onyedinma) behind me, Ade (Muskwe) behind me, Cameron Jerome, chomping at the bit to try and get a start.

“So if I don’t put the performances in, I know that I’ll be on the bench or not even in the squad.

“The competition’s healthy and we all want each other to do well, that’s the best thing.

“There’s no bad eggs in the team, everyone wants each other to do well as it’s a team effort and we know if we put our mind to it this year we can achieve something special.”

Following the weekend win, boss Nathan Jones declared the squad available to him as the best he has had during his more than four years combined years as Town manager.

Cornick echoed those thoughts too, adding: “I think I would (agree).

“We lost a few good players, we lost Collo (James Collins), we lost Matty (Pearson) last year, they were great players for us, but the signings we’ve made have been unbelievable.

“They’ve all come in and played their part, you look at the players who played (at Millwall), Amari’i Bell was unbelievable.

"The centre backs, all three of them and (Simon) Sluga, they were all unbelievable and get a lot of plaudits for me.