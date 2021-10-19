Cornick: We need to see how much we've improved by getting a result at the Rams

Luton attacker Harry Cornick

Attacker Harry Cornick is eager to see just how much the Hatters have improved when they take on Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Town were comfortably beaten 2-0 on their last visit to the Rams, with goals from Lee Gregory and a Graeme Shinnie penalty ensuring it was another miserable visit to the East Midlands for Luton, who also went down by the same scoreline in their first season back at the Championship.

This term they can go into the contest with renewed confidence, on the back a three match unbeaten run, and ending their lengthy run for a win at Millwall with a 2-0 triumph on Saturday.

When asked about the Derby clash, Cornick said: "They’re a good side, we’ve gone to them twice in the last few years and lost both games.

"It's time for us to see how much we’ve improved as a team and we need to improve on last year, we need to go to places like that and get results.

"It’ll be a tough game, they're a good side, obviously with the points deduction, it’s horrible for them, they're in a tough place, but they're still a great side and still got great players.