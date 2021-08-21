Defender Bell hopes Luton fans have 'warmed' to him after summer move from Blackburn

Hatters defender Amari'i Bell

Tuesday night’s match-winner Amari’i Bell hopes that the Luton fans have 'warmed' to him after his impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old didn't have a proper pre-season with his new team-mates as following his move on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers this summer, the full back was swiftly whisked away by Jamaica for the Gold Cup out in America.

However, an injury to Dan Potts during the final friendly against Brighton, meant that Bell was straight in for the opening Championship clash against Peterborough, where he immediately caught they eye with willingness to get up and down the left flank, something so vital to the way boss Nathan Jones wants to play.

He then proved he can be a goalscoring threat as well, netting the only strike at Oakwell in midweek as Luton won 1-0 against the Tykes.

With Bell and Luton now ready for their second outing in front of a packed home crowd when Birmingham visit this afternoon, speaking about the Hatters supporters, the defender said: “We need to keep that momentum in the home game, the fans are going to be massive, help us all the way through so it’s going to be exciting.

“It’s been great, the fans, they’re that 12th man, they give us that extra 10 per cent.

"Eespecially when we’re tired as well and we hear them roaring, it gives us that extra motivation to keep on going and it’s great to see them back.

“I can't say I was surprised with how the fans are, but they’re great and I've definitely warmed to them.