Ex-Hatter Grant joins Peterborough as former Town striker returns to Whites

Jorge Grant during his time with Luton

Former Luton loanee Jorge Grant has signed for Town's opening day opponents in the Championship this season, Peterborough.

The 26-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road from Nottingham Forest in July 2018, playing 22 times and scoring four goals before returning to the City Ground in January.

Grant then finished campaign on loan at Mansfield, moving to Lincoln City in July 2019.

He played 89 times for the Red Imps, scoring 19 goals and was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Year, ahead of his move to Posh this week for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year contract.

Manager Darren Ferguson told the club's official website: "When we found out there was a possibility of bringing him to the club, he was one of our main targets during the close season.

"He was voted into the League One team of the year by his peers last season, he scored a lot of goals and created many more and he brings a bit of versatility too.

"We have had to be patient to get the deal over the line because there were a lot of other clubs in for him, so I am absolutely delighted to get it done and am looking forward to working with him."

Grant himself added: "I am delighted to be here.

"When I sat down with the manager and listened to what he had to say I was really intrigued about the opportunity.

"I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln, but I felt it was the right time for me to play in the Championship and I am looking forward to that opportunity with Peterborough."

Meanwhile, ex-Town striker Ricky Miller has returned to his former club Dover Athletic.

The 32-year-old had signed for Luton from Boston United back in the summer of 2015, going on to score twice in 15 games.

He was then released by the club the following year, going to Dover where he netted an impressive 64 goals in 91 matches, enough to earn a three year deal at Peterborough.

However, he never settled at London Road, loaned to Mansfield and then joining Port Vale, before spending the second half of last season at Aldershot.

Miller has now been snapped up by Whites boss Andy Hessenthaler as writing on Twitter, he said: "Let’s get going then shall we, big challenge but one to thrive on.

"Big thanks to @_RichardHarvey and @DoverAthletic for bringing me back, see you guys on the 17th June."

Former Luton Elliot Justham and Matt Robinson have both signed new contracts at National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Justham, named 2020/21 Daggers Player of the Season, has signed a three year deal as boss Daryl McMahon said: "We think he’s the best goalkeeper in the division, so for him to commit to us for so long is brilliant for all parties.

“He’s a hugely important part of our plans to move forward as a club.”

Robinson has made over 150 appearances for the Daggers since arriving in 2016, scoring eight goals last season, as McMahon added: "I think Robbo has just had the best season of his career so far, so it's brilliant to have him back with us.

"With the number of goals he's scored, and the number of goal-scoring positions he's been getting in to, we've obviously tweaked his position a little bit and that has payed dividends.