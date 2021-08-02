Ex-Hatter Keith Keane laces up his boots again for The 61 FC (Luton) as former Town striker Cullen joins Pools

Luton midfielder Keith Keane

Former Luton midfielder Keith Keane is putting his boots back on again this season after agreeing to turn out for SSML Division Two side The 61 FC (Luton).

The 34-year-old, who is 26th on the Hatters’ list of all-time appearances, having played 285 games for the club between 2003-12, scoring eight goals, was also part of the side that won the Johnstone's Paint Trophy back in 2009.

After leaving the Hatters, he played for Preston, Crawley, Stevenage and Cambridge, last turning out in a senior match during January 2018, when he was part of the Rochdale team who won 1-0 in the FA Cup at Doncaster Rovers.

However, after three years out of the game, Keane will now play for The 61 FC as one of a number of new signings, with the club tweeting: “Hes been and done it and got the t shirt.

"Please to announce keith keane. Great addition and ok banter.”

Meanwhile, another ex-Hatter is on the move, with striker Mark Cullen joining newly-promoted League Two side Hartlepool following his release from Port Vale over the summer.

Cullen, who has three Premier League appearances and one goal to his name when starting out with Hull City, moved to Kenilworth Road in June 2013, going on to play 83 times for Town, scoring 24 goals, including the strike at Cambridge United in March 2014, which earned a 1-1 draw and set Luton on their way back to the Football League.

Since then he has had spells with Blackpool, Carlisle and Vale, as Pools boss Dave Challinor told the club’s official website: “Cullen is an experienced forward, a finisher, if you get him in the right areas he will be a great asset to the team.”

Meanwhile, the striker himself added: “I know the Pools fans are passionate, I know they get right behind the team so it is an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get properly started.

“I have obviously been around the squad for a good few weeks now.