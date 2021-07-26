Ex-Hatters captain Sheehan named player-coach at Oldham

Former Hatters defender Alan Sheehan

Former Luton skipper Alan Sheehan has joined Oldham Athletic as player-coach.

The 34-year-old was unveiled as part of Latics boss Keith Curle's backroom staff last week, joining assistant head coach Colin West and goalkeeping coach Steve Collis.

Sheehan was manager Nathan Jones' first signing when joining Town on loan from Bradford City in January 2016, making the move permanent in the summer.

He played 135 times, scoring nine goals, captaining the Hatters to successive promotions from League Two to the Championship, before leaving in January 2020.

The defender then went to Lincoln and Northampton, where he played under Curle, but was released in May after playing just 15 games last term.

On his appointments, Curle said: "I’m pleased to finally get this confirmed. It’s a key part of being successful having a backroom staff that can support you and the players.

“I know Colin after working with each other on a number of occasions and have also worked with Alan both who have extremely high standards and I know they’ll make the most of the opportunity here.

“This means they all bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the first team ahead of what will be a challenging but hopefully memorable season."

“We’ll continue to work hard behind the scenes to identify future targets but also improve and nurture the players we have at our disposal already.

“This is another positive step in the right direction and shows the club is supporting our vision.”