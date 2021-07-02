Ex-Luton midfielder Tunnicliffe wants to enjoy his football again following Pompey switch

Former Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe in action against his old club Millwall

Former Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe wants to get back to enjoying his football once more following his switch to Portsmouth last week.

The 28-year-old spent two seasons at Kenilworth Road after being brought in by former boss Graeme Jones during the summer of 2019, making 68 appearances and scoring three times.

During his first term, Tunnicliffe was a regular in the side, beginning 34 of the 37 Championship matches that Jones was in charge for.

That dropped to just 17 starts last term under the returning Nathan Jones, and although he was offered a new contract to remain a Hatter, turned it down to drop back to League One and head to Fratton Park.

Talking to the club's official website about his reasoning for making the move, Tunnicliffe said: “It's a massive club, first and foremost.

"Speaking to the manager and him basically telling me how much he wanted me to join the club was probably the final nail in the coffin as I want to enjoy my football now.

"I'm at the right age and I need to get back to enjoying it.

“It’s (playing in League One) obviously a step down, but I don’t really see it like that because it’s massive club.

"If we can get the club going, the goal is to get promoted, so it's a massive opportunity for me to be part of that and hopefully we can do that this season."

When asked about what he will bring to the Pompey XI, Tunnicliffe added: "A lot of good performances hopefully.

"I'm at the right age now, I'm 28, I’m in my prime.