Ex-Luton skipper moves to Crows as Green named Beach Boys assistant

Ronnie Henry in action for Luton

Former Luton skipper Ronnie Henry has signed for Southern League Premier side Royston Town on a free transfer after leaving Billericay Town.

The 37-year-old started his career with Spurs and also had a lengthy spell at Stevenage, moving to Kenilworth Road in June 2012.

There, he played 87 times, leading the side back into the Football League, before rejoining Stevenage in June 2014.

After racking over 500 appearances in total for Boro, Henry went to Billericay in 2019, until deciding to join the Crows this week.

Another ex-Hatter, Danny Green, has been named assistant manager at National League South side Concord Rangers.

The 32-year-old moved to Luton in the summer of 2015, but only played 30 times, with six goals, as a broken leg cut short his Town career, released two years later.

He went on to have a spell at Chelmsford City, moving to Concord in 2018 and was player coach with the Beach Boys last season.

Former Town striker Alex Wall has a new club too, heading to National League South side Havant & Waterlooville.

The 30-year-old scored seven goals in 35 games for Luton following his move from Maidenhead United in March 2013.

Released two seasons later, he has played for Bromley, Hungerford, Dartford, Concord Rangers, Hemel and Woking before his switch to the Hawks.

After netting over 30 goals in his last 50 games for Concord, Havant boss Paul Doswell told the club's official website: "I finally got my man!

"I tried to get him at Maidenhead, but he went off to Luton, we’ve kept our eyes on him since, he’s progressed incredibly well in his game and he’s a great number nine.”