Ex-Luton striker Marriott joins Peterborough United

Jack Marriott challenges Matty Pearson last season

Former Luton striker Jack Marriott has returned to Town's Championship rivals Peterborough United on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has penned a three year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium following his release from Derby County.

Marriott joined Luton from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2015, playing 91 times and scoring 28 gals for the club.

He was sold to the Posh for an undisclosed fee in June 2017, netting 33 times in 56 matches, earning a move to the Rams in July 2018.

While at Pride Park, Marriott was on target 17 times in 86 outings, heading on loan to Sheffield Wednesday last season, failing to register a goal in his 13 appearances.

The forward has now committed his future to Peterborough as United boss Darren Ferguson told the club's official website: "I think this is a great signing for the football club.

"Jack is someone that we discussed when the season finished back in May, but we were not sure if it was going to be possible.

"We have had to remain patient, but we always had our targets. For me, it was an absolute no-brainer to bring him back to the club."

Marriott himself admitted it was an easy call to join a Peterborough who travel to Luton on the opening day and also brought in ex-Town loanee Jorge Grant this week.

He added: "Once we opened up the lines of communication, it didn’t take long to do the deal.

"As everyone knows, I love it at Peterborough so it was very straight-forward.

"Listening to Barry Fry and the manager’s plans, it was very exciting and I am delighted to be here.

“After the last few seasons, I just want to play week in and week out and I feel that is what I need.

"It might be the same club, but a lot has changed.