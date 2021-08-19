Ex-Luton trialist Leshabela leaves Leicester to join Shrewsbury on loan
Midfielder heads to Montgomery Waters Meadow
Former Luton trialists Khanya Leshabela has left Leicester City to join League One Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old, who has come through the ranks with the Foxes, making his Premier League debut last season, spent time at Kenilworth Road this summer, featuring in pre-season friendlies against Boreham Wood, Rochdale and Bedford Town.
However, with Town chief Nathan Jones being priced out of a move to sign the South African youth international on a permanent basis, he has now headed to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for the rest of the campaign.
Shrews manager Steve Cotterill told the club’s official website: "He's a lad we've been looking at for a while.
"He's been on trial with Luton for a little while and I think they were interested in a permanent deal.
"Leicester didn't want to do that, and as it's evolved as every transfer does, we were able to step in - we are pleased to have him.
"He's another young player that I wanted to add to our squad.
"I've said all along, I want a young squad with vibrance and full of energy - he's got all of those things.
"He's a tough boy and a real nice lad. He gives us that extra competition in midfield where we've been light since Ollie Norburn left."