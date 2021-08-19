Ex-Luton trialist Leshabela leaves Leicester to join Shrewsbury on loan

Khanya Leshabela in action for the Hatters during pre-season

Former Luton trialists Khanya Leshabela has left Leicester City to join League One Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has come through the ranks with the Foxes, making his Premier League debut last season, spent time at Kenilworth Road this summer, featuring in pre-season friendlies against Boreham Wood, Rochdale and Bedford Town.

However, with Town chief Nathan Jones being priced out of a move to sign the South African youth international on a permanent basis, he has now headed to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for the rest of the campaign.

Shrews manager Steve Cotterill told the club’s official website: "He's a lad we've been looking at for a while.

"He's been on trial with Luton for a little while and I think they were interested in a permanent deal.

"Leicester didn't want to do that, and as it's evolved as every transfer does, we were able to step in - we are pleased to have him.

"He's another young player that I wanted to add to our squad.

"I've said all along, I want a young squad with vibrance and full of energy - he's got all of those things.