Ex-Tottenham midfielder knew Luton was the club for him after one chat with Town boss Jones

Hatters youngster Elliot Thorpe

Recent Town addition Elliot Thorpe admitted he knew Luton was the club for him after meeting with manager Nathan Jones.

The talented 20-year-old had been at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for almost a decade, before taking the decision to move on in search of regular first team football.

Although a host of Premier League and Championship clubs were said to be interested in his signature, including German team Hoffenheim, it was Kenilworth Road that the Wales U21 international decided to make his home for the foreseeable future.

On why that was, Thorpe, who played an hour for the U21s in yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Millwall U23s, said: “When I spoke to the gaffer a few days before I signed, we had a great chat and as soon as I finished the conversation, I knew Luton was the one.

“He just filled with me confidence saying 'we’ve seen everything we need to see, we want you here and we want you so much.'

"It’s hard to turn it down, he’s a great manager, he’s so enthusiastic every day and he’s got great staff as well, so I think it was an easy decision for me.

“Yes, there were clubs here and there but we’ll leave that, that’s just talk, I’m here at Luton and ready to kick on.

“It’s nice to hear it, but as soon as I spoke to the gaffer, I was sold straight away.

"I’m really happy to be here, it’s been a great start and I’m ready to kick on now.”

The midfielder has now been with his new team-mates for a fortnight, as he was in the travelling party who went to Bournemouth for the 2-1 defeat.

Thorpe hopes to be joining them on the pitch in the near future as well after enjoying his introduction to training with the first team.

He added: "There were a few nerves here and there before I went in for the first time, there’s always going to be that, but I'm used to training at a high level, high intensity, so I don’t think I’m miles off it.

"I just need to sharpen up here and there, but I’m feeling good.

“I’m really enjoying it, the first team lads are great.

"I’m really grateful to the first team lads, the manager and the coaching staff, all of them, everything I’m doing is working to play in the first team for the future.

“I’ve been training with the first team every day, in the first team building, working with them, it's good.

"They are sharp, and they’re good lads as well, a few funny lads, so I’m enjoying it.

“There’s a few characters, Pelly (Mpanzu) being one of them, he’s a character.