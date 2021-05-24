Forbes believes Luton youngster Neufville has gained plenty from his Glovers loan spell

Josh Neufville celebrates a goal for Yeovil this season

Town attacker Josh Neufville has gained plenty of experience from his loan spell at National League side Yeovil Town this season according to the Hatters' professional player development boss Adrian Forbes.

The 20-year-old spent the last six months with the Glovers, helping Darren Sarll's side climb away from the relegation zone and move into mid-table position, scoring five goals in 31 appearances.

Neufville, who has played four times for Luton since his debut in September 2018, while also having loan spells with Solihull Moors and Woking, saw his time at Huish Park ended with a game to go, after he broke his ankle in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Altrincham.

Despite the disappointment, Forbes thought his time away from Kenilworth Road had been valuable to his career, telling the club's official website: "It’s one of those situations with Josh where if he’d stayed with me with the U21s, he’d have developed, but he wouldn’t have got the experience and education he’s had this season at Yeovil.

“To go and play National League football, week in week out, and do as well as he’s done, you know he can do that now.

"We know the answer, and it’s been really pleasing to see the impact he’s had on that Yeovil team.

“Josh has the two things that no-one can coach – power and pace – and he’s taken that from academy, development football playing against lads his own age, into a men’s league where points and livelihoods are at stake.

“So although his time there had ended prematurely, and in a sad way, in the long run he’ll have gained so much from his time down at Yeovil.”

Although Neufville will now need a period of recuperation to get over his injury, the attacker reacted positively to the set-back, writing on social media: "This is football! No sob stories.

"Everyone has a story to tell and this is a part of mine."

Forbes is confident that the Hatters' academy graduate will come back stronger too, adding: "I’ve had a brief conversation with Josh and he knows he’ll get the best treatment here for his rehab.

"He’s generally a naturally positive person anyway, and you’ll see from his Instagram post that he’s taken it all in his stride as part of his journey.

“Yes it’s a set-back, but with his work-rate and mentality, Josh will show the right attitude to get back to full fitness, and you can guarantee he’ll be working tirelessly with the medical and sports science team so he can hit the ground running when the time comes.