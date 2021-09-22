Forbes believes Town youngster Newton needs to stay patient in bid to be around Luton's first team squad

Town youngster Tyrelle Newton

Luton youngster Tyrelle Newton just needs to remain patient in his bid to break into the Hatters first team reckoning, according to professional player development boss Adrian Forbes.

The teenage midfielder has been a regular for the Development squad, scoring a fine curling effort in yesterday’s 3-2 win over Stevenage.

However, he is yet to make it into Town’s Championship match-day squad, as speaking to the club’s official website, Forbes said: “The build-up play leading up to the goal and the quality of the finish just shows the ability that Newton has.

“He’s had that frustration that any young player has when they want to be around the first-team, but he also knows he has to earn the right to get that opportunity.

"By the way he’s been playing in training and in matches, hopefully those opportunities will arise eventually, but he does have to be patient.”

Newton’s goal came after TQ Addy powered home a pass from Dion Pereira to make it 2-1, with Forbes pleased to see the former Crystal Palace youngster featuring in the opposition’s penalty area.

He continued: “He’s scored a fantastic diving header, not something I thought I’d see from TQ.

“It’s really pleasing he’s taken the advice from Andy Awford (academy & development manager) and myself to get him in the right areas and then it’s down to him to do the business, credit to him today, he definitely did that.”

Recent addition Conor Lawless came on for the second period, replacing Ed McJannet, as Forbes was impressed with his output, saying: “I’ve been working with him a long time now, so I’m happy to get him over the line and get him in.

“He bought a bit more tempo and intensity to the second half and allowed us to get more final-third entries with quality we didn’t have in the first half.

“That was only 45 minutes, so it gets me excited about what he can offer in the months and years to come.”

Meanwhile, with first teamers Glen Rea, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Pereira and Harry Isted all involved, Forbes was happy with the overall performance, adding: “It’s great they all got minutes so they are ready to go when the manager needs them in the first-team, but equally they’ve been outstanding in the dressing room and the environment we set within the group allows those players to come in and flourish as well as helping the younger players.

“It was a really good performance, Stevenage gave us a good challenge.

“They were very direct and their big striker was causing us problems when he would drift out wide against our smaller players but he gave us, as a coaching team and players, something to deal with and I think we dealt with it quite well.