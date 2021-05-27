Former Hatters loan signing O'Kane released by Leeds United

Eunan O'Kane in action for Luton during their pre-season campaign

Former Luton loan signing Eunan O'Kane will be released by Premier League side Leeds United once his contract comes to an end next month.

The 30-year-old joined the Whites from Bournemouth in August 2016 and played 58 times for the Elland Road club, although his last outing came back on May 6, 2018.

He moved to Luton on loan in August 2018, making four appearances before suffering a serious double leg break during the 1-0 home win over Bristol Rovers in September which ended his season.

O'Kane then rejoined the Hatters on an 18-month loan agreement back in January 2020 under previous boss Graeme Jones, but couldn't regain his fitness to play for the first team.

He did feature during Luton's pre-season campaign last term, but was unable to play in the second tier for Town and wasn't selected in the club's 25-man Championship squad for the second half of the campaign.