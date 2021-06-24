Former Luton defender Galloway on trial with Plymouth

Ex-Luton defender Brendan Galloway in action against Reading last season

Ex-Hatters defender Brendan Galloway is on trial with League One side Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Kenilworth this summer following two injury-hit seasons at Luton, playing just six times in total after being signed by former Town boss Graeme Jones.

However, the one-time England U21 international, who was called up to the Zimbabwe squad for their World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia later this year, will now spend pre-season at Home Park.

Speaking to the Plymouth Herald, Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe said: "We have got Brendan Galloway in with us, he was with us the back end of last season for a week and enjoyed it.

"I have known Brendan since he was a kid at MK Dons.

"He's a fantastic lad, he has had a couple of injuries over the years.

"We want to give the lad an opportunity to earn a contract, so we are pleased to have him on board and have him with us.