Former Luton loan striker joins Ipswich as ex-Hatter agrees new deal with Eagles

Striker Joe Pigott during his time with Luton

Former Luton loan striker Joe Pigott has joined League One Ipswich Town after his contract with AFC Wimbledon expired.

The 27-year-old had moved to Town on loan from Charlton in January 2016 as one of boss Nathan Jones first ever signings, going on to score four goals in 15 games.

He left the Addicks permanently for Cambridge United, but then dropped out of the league to head to Maidstone, before getting a second chance with the Dons in January 2019, scoring 54 goals in 155 appearances.

Although Pigott had been speculatively linked with a return to Kenilworth Road, he was snapped up by the Tractor Boys, as speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I was ready for a new challenge and I want to keep improving.

"I've always scored goals but the rest of my game is developing and I'm picking up important experience too.

"The conversations with the manager (Paul Cook) went really well.

"He said he'll be hard on me but I think that will be good. I'm a laid-back character and he is someone I'm looking forward to working with."

Another ex-Luton forward, Craig Mackail-Smith, has signed a new contract with Southern League side Bedford Town, whom the Hatters head to for their latest pre-season friendly this evening.

The 37-year-old had two seasons at Luton from August 2015, scoring five goals in 40 games, before spells with former club Peterborough, Wycombe Wanderers, Notts County and Stevenage.

Speaking the Eagles' official website, manager Gary Setchell said: "Having Craig at the club brings so much on and off the field.

"He is an energetic and fit individual, who passes on his experience to younger members of the squad.

"We're all delighted he is back involved."