Former Luton loanee Carter-Vickers leaves Spurs for Celtic

Former Luton loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined Celtic

Former Luton loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers has left Tottenham Hotspur to join Scottish Premier League side Celtic on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

The 23-year-old defender came through the ranks with Spurs, with spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea and Stoke before joining Town in January 2020.

He played an integral part in the Hatters staying up, with 16 appearances in the Championship, then heading to Bournemouth last term, playing 26 times, scoring once.

The defender also featured once for Spurs this season, in the Europa Conference League trip to Pacos Ferreira, but has now moved to Parkhead as speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I am absolutely delighted to agree this move to Celtic.

"It is a really exciting opportunity for me and I am desperate to meet my new team-mates and get going for the season ahead.