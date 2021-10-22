Glovers boss not expecting to see Luton attacker Pereira return to Yeovil

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Yeovil Town boss Darren Sarll isn’t sure that Luton attacker Dion Pereira will return to the Glovers to complete his loan spell.

The 22-year-old had moved to Huish Park on October 8 for what was expected to be a month, making his debut in the 2-0 National League defeat to Notts County, playing 90 minutes.

However, he then returned to Kenilworth Road with Hatters manager Nathan Jones stating the ex-Atlanta United youngster had picked up an injury and didn’t feature in the Glovers' 1-1 draw with Altrincham, or either FA Cup clash against Weymouth.

When asked about the situation with the forward, Sarll told the Yeovil official Twitter site this morning: “I’m not sure we'll see Dion again, I think Dion will probably stay at Luton now.”

Meanwhile, when speaking ahead of the recent Altrincham game, Sarll's explanation on why his latest addition would be absent, saw the former Stevenage manager say: "Dion wasn't injured, he reported on the day of the game that he was still massively fatigued from the Saturday.