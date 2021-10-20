'Goal hanging' Onyedinma has no idea how he scored Luton's first equaliser at Derby

Fred Onyedinma is mobbed after making it 1-1 at Pride Park

Town attacker Fred Onyedinma readily admitted he had absolutely no idea just how he scored the Hatters’ first equaliser at Derby County last night.

The summer signing from Wycombe, on as part of a first half double substitution by boss Nathan Jones, was on target just three minutes after the break, with Town’s first goal in three visits to Pride Park.

It came about when Harry Cornick launched a long throw into the box which flicked off a County defender before Onedyinma bundled it over the line from close range.

Speaking about his second goal in Luton colours, he said: “I did not see it, I don’t know what part of my body it touched, I’m just delighted that I scored and I just went off celebrating.

“It was fortunate that I gambled for the goal and I’m just happy for my part to contribute to the team.

“You'd be surprised how many goals you can get from literally just hanging out on the back post, it’s kind of goal hanging in a way, but you just take it.”

Although Derby retook the lead on the the hour through Jason Knight, Elijah Adebayo headed home with seven minutes for his sixth of the season to make it 2-2.

Onyedinma then almost won it for the Hatters, his chip from an acute angle beating the back-pedalling Ryan Allsop but bouncing off the top of the bar and away.

The forward, who had only returned to training recently after almost two months out with ligament damage, added: “I thought, I had nothing else on, I was blowing as well, so I just thought 'let me go for it.'

"It hit the crossbar, I thought it was going miles away, but it just dropped down.

“We just have to take it, we didn't lose, if we'd have won I'd have been delighted, but I'm still happy that we came up with a draw.

"It’s not easy to come away from home and personally me, just coming back from injury, it was a good way to start off.