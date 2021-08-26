Good and bad news on the injury front for Hatters ahead of Sheffield United showdown

Luton Town's Jordan Clark

But boss Nathan Jones is confident that his defensive options will be bolstered by the return of Sonny Bradley and Reece Burke, with neither playing having played a minute of football yet this season.

Clark was injured badly in a challenge for the ball with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the recent 3-2 defeat at the Baggies, and missed the 5-0 rout at the hands of Birmingham City last weekend.

He is on the mend, but Jones feels this weekend is going to be too soon for a comeback.

“Jordan Clark is the only one missing for us really," said Jones when asked about the health of his squad.

"The concussion and the impact was such a violent one and I mean that not from an intentional point of view, but it is the only way to describe it.

"There was some trauma there in terms of pain from impact so that will take a little bit of time.

"The concussion is fine, it is in and around the shoulder area where he really took both knees.”

The positive news from Jones' midweek media conference was that Bradley and Burke are close to returns, which would be very welcome after that defensive debacle at the hands of the Blues.

“We are a lot closer on all of them," said Jones when asked about his injured defenders.