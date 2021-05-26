Harford tips new Hatters signing Onyedinma to be a huge success with Luton

New Luton signing Fred Onyedinma with Town assistant boss Mick Harford

Town assistant manager Mick Harford is confident that new signing Fred Onyedinma will be a big hit with the Hatters.

The 24-year-old became Luton's first addition of the summer yesterday, joining on an undisclosed fee from Wycombe Wanderers.

Onyedinma, who was born in Nigeria, started his career in England for Millwall, making over 150 appearances for the Lions, as he joined up with Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys side initially on loan, before a permanent move in 2019.

He played 46 times in all competitions for Wycombe last term, scoring five goals, as after coming up against him regularly over the years during his various roles for Luton, Harford told the club's official website: "He will be well known to our fans, we have played Millwall and Wycombe in the last few years.

"He is a really good up and coming player, 24-years-old, a great future in the game, plays in various positions along the front line and he even played at wing-back this season for Wycombe.

"Hopefully he will be a great success and we are really looking forward to seeing him play. I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him.

"I think he’s in the right environment coming into a football club that looks to develop players.

"Hopefully we can develop players and take them onto the next level, that’s the plan.

"His attitude is absolutely spot on, he’s had a brilliant, brilliant time at Wycombe and hopefully this is the next step in his career and he’s going to be very, very successful in the future.”

Onyedinma will be add another degree of versatility to the Town squad, in the same way that Jordan Clark and Kal Naismith have, as he can play in attack, while also left wing-back if needed.

The signing was made possible by the ‘Transfer Club’ fund raised by Hatters supporters who have paid the full amount for their 2021-22 season ticket, donating the equivalent of the 40 per cent credit they were entitled to.

Harford added: "He’ll be used in numerous positions and he’ll be well versed in training and the way Nathan works.

"He’ll be well versed in various positions in terms of getting it right, but I’ve known Fred since he was a young kid at Millwall and I personally knew he was going to go on and have a good career.

“I’m really, really happy to have him on board here and hopefully we can kick on with players of the likes of Fred, he’s a great lad.