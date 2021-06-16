Harford wants new Hatters signing Campbell to break into the Scotland senior squad

Allan Campbell in action for the Scotland U21s

Luton assistant boss Mick Harford is determined to ensure that new signing Allan Campbell breaks into the Scotland first team during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old, who signed for the Hatters for an undisclosed fee from Motherwell yesterday, won 22 caps for the U21s following his debut against England in October 2017.

He has one goal to his name as well, that in a 1-0 win over Lithuania last year, while his last appearance came in a 1-0 UEFA U21 Championship qualifier to Greece in November 2020.

After agreeing a move to the Hatters, Harford now wants Campbell to force his way into the senior team, as speaking on the Transfer Club members, the Town number two said: "Hopefully we will develop him and make him better and hopefully he can go on and make the next step.

"My ambition for Allan is hopefully get him into the Scotland squad, get some Scotland caps and progress.

“Hopefully his career carries on the way it has been.

"Seeing his character, the way he is and the way he holds himself, he is going to have a good career and hopefully with the environment we have at this football club, that can happen.”

Meanwhile, Harford revealed he spoke to Campbell's former Steelmen manager Steve Robinson ahead of his arrival at Kenilworth Road, the former Northern Ireland midfielder playing over 200 times for the Hatters during a six year stint in Bedfordshire between 2002-08.

He added: "I spoke to Robbo, he was very complimentary about him.

"As we all know he is very ambitious and very driven, he wants to get to the top.

"You can see the way he speaks, he wants to become a top footballer.

"Robbo was very complimentary about him in all aspects, on and off the pitch.