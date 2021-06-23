Hatters are ball number 19 for Carabao Cup draw
Town will find out first round opponents on Thursday afternoon
Luton Town will be ball number 19 in the Carabao Cup first round draw that takes place tomorrow afternoon.
The Hatters are hoping for a similar run in the competition to last year, as they beat Norwich City 3-1 at home and then Reading 1-0 away to earn a stellar third round tie against Premier League giants Manchester United, going down 3-0 at Kenilworth Road.
A total of 35 fixtures will be drawn for round one, with the draw being split into north and south sections and shown live on Sky Sports at 3:40pm.
Matches are to take place the week commencing August 9, although clubs can mutually agree an alternative date prior if preferred.
Ball numbers, South Section: 1, AFC Bournemouth; 2, AFC Wimbledon; 3, Birmingham City; 4, Bristol City; 5, Bristol Rovers; 6, Burton Albion; 7, Cambridge United; 8, Cardiff City; 9, Charlton Athletic; 10, Cheltenham Town; 11, Colchester United; 12, Coventry City; 13, Crawley Town; 14, Exeter City; 15, Forest Green Rovers; 16, Gillingham; 17, Ipswich Town; 18, Leyton Orient; 19, Luton Town; 20, Millwall; 21, Milton Keynes Dons; 22, Newport County; 23, Northampton Town; 24, Oxford United; 25, Peterborough United; 26, Plymouth Argyle; 27, Portsmouth; 28, Queens Park Rangers; 29, Reading; 30, Stevenage; 31, Sutton United; 32, Swansea City; 33, Swindon Town; 34, Wycombe Wanderers.