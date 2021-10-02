Hatters attacker insists Luton are a top six side

Harry Cornick celebrates putting the Hatters 2-0 up against Coventry

Striker Harry Cornick believes the Hatters definitely have the makings of a top six side this season.

A run of six games without a win, which included four draws, was put to bed in emphatic fashion on Wednesday night, as Luton swept past Coventry City, who might have gone top themselves, with a 5-0 success.

It saw Nathan Jones' team jump up to ninth in the table themselves and now just three points away from a play-off place with 10 games gone.

Cornick said: “It’s a crazy league.

“We think we should be higher than we are, I think we’re a top six side, the gaffer thinks we’re a top six side, I think most of the boys at the club do.

“It’s about putting in the performances and getting the results we deserve.

“I don’t think we’ve had the results we deserve recently, but we’ve been putting in good performances, so it’s nice to see a performance, a result, and everything come together as well.”

Luton now face a side who are above them in the league once more this afternoon, hosting Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Terriers ended a run of successive defeats with victory over Blackburn Rovers in midweek, as Cornick continued: “Every game’s a tough game, it will be a different type of game against Huddersfield.

“They’ve started the season really well, got some good players, but hopefully we can do the same again Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Cornick, who scored two in the midweek thrashing of the Sky Blues, will keep on working on his long throw especially now captain Sonny Bradley is back in the side.

He added: “He (Bradley) says to me every time he goes up, he wants me to do it from the halfway line.

“It’s something that works, we’ve seen a lot of other teams use it and we seem to get a few chances.

“We scored the other day from it against Swansea, there's a lot of work to be done it.