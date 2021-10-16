Hatters attacker Muskwe believes Luton have set a platform to climb the table after early season 'upsets'

Hatters attacker Admiral Muskwe

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe believes his side have set themselves a platform to start climbing the table after their opening quarter of the season.

The Hatters go into this afternoon’s trip to Millwall in 13th place, but just four points away from the play-off positions.

They have managed three wins and five draws from the opening 11 fixtures, despite having a host of players missing for large parts of the campaign due to injury.

Muskwe himself was one such absentee, pulling out of the match at Blackburn Rovers last month just moments before kick-off, but watching on from the sidelines, he has been impressed with the team’s efforts.

The summer signing from Leicester City, who is fit again for today’s contest at the Den, said: “Every home game I’ve been to, but even the away games I’ve tried to find a stream to watch the matches, the video analysis, post games, pre games, I'm always involved, so I’m always in and around everything that’s going on.

“Bristol City away, if you look at it from a statistical point of view, probably on another day we walk away with a three, four-one win.

"Then Coventry, a five-nil win and they were flying at the time.

"A five-nil win at any level is a great achievement and there are a few games we've drawn where we could have won.

"Swansea, three-nil up, end up drawing three-three, I think those things will go our way, we’ll get the rub of the green and those games we’ll be picking up three points instead of one.