Hatters attacker Neufville suffers broken ankle for Yeovil

Josh Neufville in action for Yeovil Town

Luton attacker Josh Neufville suffered a broken ankle while playing for Yeovil Town in their 4-3 National League defeat at Altrincham on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was starting for the visitors at Moss Rose, before the incident on just 12 minutes which saw him stretchered off and taken to hospital.

Writing on Instagram, the youngster said: "This is football! No sob stories. Everyone has a story to tell and this is a part of mine.

"Thanks for all the messages haven't had a chance to reply to everyone but the support is overwhelming."

After Neufville was substituted, Yeovil fell 2-0 behind to Connor Kirby and Dan Mooney's first half goals, only to hit back and lead 3-2 in the second period, Emmanuel Sonupe, Joe Quigley and Charlie Lee on target.

However, Alty weren't beaten, as Tom Peers levelled the sores and then Josh Hancock sealed the win.