Hatters boss admits in the past he had wanted Luton to become 'a bit of a Preston'

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted that today’s opponents Preston North End had been the kind of side he wanted Town to evolve into during the early part of his tenure at Kenilworth Road.

The Lilywhites are now in their seventh season in the Championship, as they have been on the brink of the play-offs twice in that time, finishing seventh and ninth, while with two top 12 placings, having never ended up below 14th in their second tier stay.

Although Jones' ambitions are now starting to go beyond replicating things that have gone on at Deepdale, he was still full of admiration for club, saying: "Preston have been a fantastic side in this division with pretty much the same players for years.

"They’ve challenged, been in and around the play-offs, they’ve been a difficult side, a hard-working side, a humble side, a side with no superstars and that’s why they’ve done so well.

"In years gone by, we had kind of not aspirations as such, but we wanted to be renowned as a bit of a Preston.

"Obviously things are different now, because we want to be us, but they have really set the standards for side with not a big budget, but competing at a real good level in this league.

"So we know it’s going to be a real tough game."

Jones is well aware of just what his side will come up against this afternoon, particularly defender Liam Lindsay who moved to the Lilywhites in June from Stoke City, where he had been signed by the Luton chief back in June 2019 for a fee of around £2m.

The Hatters boss continued: "We know pretty much everyone at Preston.

"They’re a good side, they’ve been perennial top half finishers, they play a certain way, they have good individuals and good, honest pros and players.

“Everything they do is conducive to being a good side in the Championship.

"It will be a really tough game, especially away in Lancashire.

"We know that but we’re ready. We won’t go to many tougher places than Millwall and we have to have that mentality, that desire and work-rate to do well.

“If we have that, I’m sure we’ll get the result we need to.”

Today's fixture is the first in another three game week for the Hatters, as they are back at home to entertain Middlesbrough on Tuesday night and then Stoke City the following weekend.

Town head into the contest sitting fifth, but Jones knows the table could have a different feel to it in by the time the Potters have played at Kenilworth Road, adding: “With a nine point week it can change totally, things change quickly in a week, we’ve just got to make sure that they don’t change quickly for us.

"We’re in a decent place, it doesn’t flatter us and I actually think we should have more points.

"We have to keep churning out results, we’ve got another big week, three real big sides.

"Preston have been a Championship side for many a year, been a very good Championship side, Middlesbrough have been a Premier League side and then Stoke exactly the same.